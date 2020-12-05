Governor Abbott Statement On Oil Storage Tank Explosion In Corpus Christi

December 5, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following an oil storage tank explosion at Magellan in Corpus Christi:

"The State of Texas is working closely with Magellan and Corpus Christi officials to aid in the emergency response efforts and to provide immediate help to those injured in the explosion. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is monitoring air quality in the area, and the Texas Division Of Emergency Management is on the ground to provide support. The Texas Department of Public Safety is also working to provide assistance to first responders on the ground. The state is ready to deploy additional resources to respond to this event and keep the community safe. Cecilia and I ask all Texans join us in prayer for those injured in this explosion, for our first responders, and for the safety of those in the area."