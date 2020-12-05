Pet Food Packaging Market Trends, Statistics, Growth, and Forecasts
Market Overview
The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged consumers to shift towards larger pack sizes in the pet food market in 2020. Many consumers will indeed opt to buy pet food via e-commerce, with this further encouraging the purchase of larger pack sizes due to the convenience offered by home delivery and also the attractive prices available for bulk packs online. Consumers’ desire to economise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will also encourage a shift towards larger pack sizes, as these offer more attractive unit prices.
This trend is expected to be particularly pronounced in dry pet food, where large packs over 10kg are expected to gain share in the year.
Premiumisation will also continue to be a key trend in the pet food in 2020, despite the economic uncertainty created by the pandemic. Mid- and high-income pet owners are increasingly focused on ensuring optimum nutrition for their pets, in the hope of boosting their health, happiness and longevity. Premium packaging thus plays a key role in appealing to those consumers seeking the best in dog and cat food. Manufacturers offering premium pet food thus need to ensure that their packaging helps to justify their higher prices.
There is expected to be little significant overall impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020/2021. The forecast period is however expected to see increasing pack size polarisation in pet food.
The growing ownership of pets in the US continues to raise demand, which will give ongoing support to the growth of resealable flexible packaging in the forecast period. The growth of flexible packaging will also be linked to the growing popularity of fresh pet food. Flexible packaging will also continue to dominate pet food packaging market.
Consumers like the convenience and portability of pouches and the stand-up design can often result in more eye-catching packaging. Manufacturers will also continue to increasingly incorporate clear windows into pouches to enable consumers seeking high-quality pet food to see what treats look like before they make a purchase. Pouches with clear windows, bright colours, and designs such as animal prints grab consumer attention and can help products stand out on store shelves.
Sustainability is a growing concern among many pet owners, impacting purchasing decisions in pet food much as it does as regards their own food and other products. Consumers increasingly wish to reduce their carbon footprint. It is therefore to a brand’s advantage to show commitment to sustainability, not only in terms of ingredients but also in packaging, as a growing number of consumers wish to buy from brands that have strong values. A growing range of manufacturers are using sustainable packaging as a way to differentiate themselves from competitors, as sustainability plays a growing role in branding and consumer perception.
