Cosmetic Packaging Market Trends, Statistics, Growth, and Forecasts

Market Overview
In recent years, demand for packaging of the cosmetic industry has increased. Of all the other industries, the cosmetic industry has the most diverse packaging specifications. The materials used range from glass, paper and plastics to various metals, and these materials are used to create containers with different shapes and sizes and mechanisms for dispensing. One of the main packaging materials used by the cosmetic industry is plastic in the form of primary containers, secondary flexible pouches, caps and closures, and nozzles. The plastic tube is one of the major containers in the cosmetic industry as it is able to store liquid-solid and semi- solid materials and able dispense products in the controlled proportions. Also, the, when compared to other containers tubes, are able to provide better contamination protection.
Enterprises are also looking to drive the change with an agenda to combat climate change and reduce the environmental impacts of packaging. With modern thoughtful packaging techniques and refined formulations, the cosmetics industry now seems unified in reducing the effects of plastic waste.
The rapidly growing market for nail care products is significantly contributing to the growth of glass bottles in the cosmetic industry. Manufacturers of nail polish, primarily experienced by custom-designed bottles, relying on packaging solutions to win on shelf competition.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the rising demand for cosmetic products in emerging countries, growing consumer awareness, changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles, increasing premium on personal grooming, the increasing awareness of beauty products are driving the investments of companies that develop innovative packaging solutions. Over the past few years, the men’s grooming industry is also witnessing healthy growth, thereby bolstering the demand for cosmetic products. Across the globe, men are found to be increasingly spending on personal care, owing to factors such as the growth in disposable income, rapidly evolving aspirations and requirements of today’s young generation. The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India reported that men who fall in the age group of 18-25 years are spending more money on grooming and personal care products than women in India.
Segmentation by Product
Owing to its low cost, light weight, versatility, durability and other factors, plastic is a popular material in cosmetic packaging. For personal care products, plastics are a material of choice for manufacturing shatterproof and “no-spill” bottles, jars, tubes, caps, and closures.
Plastic packaging, such as bottles, cans, compacts, and tubes, has a market share of 61 percent in cosmetics and other personal care goods, where bottles are the most widely used containers, accounting for 30 percent of the market, according to the Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute (PMMI). Cosmetic bottles produced from HDPE are the most common and least expensive, which are economical, impact-resistant, and maintain a good moisture barrier. Lotion bottles come in all forms, sizes and shapes, where certain lotions are contained in capped tubes. These tubes are usually made from plastic, depending on their size. However, there are lotion bottles that are also made of plastic, but instead of the capped tops, they have the pump dispensers. This is helpful for many people who do not want to have to screw a top on and off, or not want to flip up a cap.
For instance, Morewin Cosmetic Packaging provides a wide range of plastic bottles made of acrylic for lotions, providing different shapes and range of capacities.
In addition, PP plastics are the most prevalent type of plastic used for cosmetic containers. These can however, also come in a more inexpensive PET plastic or a higher-end plastic acrylic. Normally, acrylic plastic is transparent and resembles glass. The benefit of this form of material over glass is that it is not susceptible to breakage. PP plastic, however is more affordable than acrylic and typically comes in plastic containers shaped circular or tube-like. To suit the design or advertisement of the cosmetic product to be sold, PP plastic containers may be shaped into heart shapes, character shapes, or square shapes. For face creams, lotions, foundations, lip balms, powders, and other cosmetics, jars and pots are mostly used, where the size varies from 20mm to 60mm and can accommodate from 25ml (or less) to 250ml.
Segmentation by Geography
When it comes to cosmetics, personal care products, and fragrance products, the United States is one of the main markets. In 2018, the United States was the most valuable cosmetics industry in the world, producing revenue of USD 89.5 billion, according to a report commissioned by the Brazilian Association of the Personal Hygiene, Perfumery and Cosmetics Industry. In line with the global trend, the US cosmetics market is experiencing increasing premium demand. This in turn, is driving the market for premium and innovative packaging. In glass and specialty cosmetic packages, this overall premiumization is driving luxury packaging.
The success of vegan cosmetic products in the United Kingdom is the main driving factor for the increase in packaging demand. Since 2014, launches of vegan beauty products have more than doubled globally, according to Switzerland-based Givaudan, with 25 percent of British women aged 16-24 finding natural or organic hair care products made from vegan ingredients. Germany remains the leading European market for cosmetics, according to French trade offices. This is because of reliability of country’s contract manufacturing industry in formulation and packaging. As per the same study, Germany is a major player in the European cosmetics industry both in terms of consumption and production, which is the reason why packaging giants are headquartered in the country
