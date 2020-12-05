Hot Drinks Packaging Market Growth, Trends, Statistics and Forecasts 2020-2026
Changing consumer lifestyles are leading to increasing awareness of and interest in high-quality coffee, especially among millennialsSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview
Hot drinks packaging continues to record strong growth in demand due to rising disposable incomes, growing demand for convenience, and the increasingly broad tastes of the country’s affluent urban consumers, who form the primary consumer base for packaged hot drinks. Furthermore, the ongoing development of distribution networks and modern grocery retailers are also making packaged hot drinks more widely available, supporting sales growth. Sales are also benefiting from the development of consumer foodservice, offering consumers access to different types of hot drinks and spurring the attempts of many to recreate the on-trade hot drinks experience at home. All pack types recorded sales growth in hot drinks in 2020, with the notable exception of other plastic jars, which is suffering from the declining interest in certain types of other hot drinks which commonly use this pack type.
However, hot drinks players could face a challenge in the forecast period, with the several government’s announcing phasing out single-use plastic by 2022. Plastic is the dominant pack type used for hot drinks, due to its lightweight and low cost, with flexible aluminium/plastic particularly strong. There remains a lack of clarity regarding the definition of single-use plastics, with some expecting a relative narrow ban on plastics such as plastic bags while others believing that all plastic packaging will be banned. Many players are thus seeking to offer more environmentally-friendly packaging.
Request overview report @ https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/hot-drinks-packaging-market
Flexible packaging remains dominant in hot drinks packaging due to the widespread use of flexible aluminium/plastic. The popularity of flexible aluminium/plastic is tied to its numerous advantages, including its light weight, portability, low cost and convenience. In addition, flexible aluminium/plastic preserves the freshness of products. The pack type remains extremely popular as a refill for reusable metal tins and glass jars.
Several affluent consumers buying hot drinks, particularly coffee, are young urban professionals living alone or in a couple. Two-person households are rapidly growing in number, as many young couples are delaying starting a family until they are financially secure.
Hot drinks will see ongoing premiumisation during the forecast period thanks to increasing purchasing power, while the increasingly sophisticated tastes of affluent young urban consumers is also a major factor shaping demand. Even traditional hot drink is seeing a move upmarket, partly due to the influence of foodservice trends.
Packaging will inevitably play an important role in premiumisation for hot drinks in the forecast period. Packaging and labelling are among the primary means through which premium brands convey their superiority, encourage trial purchases and justify higher prices. Distinctive and eye-catching designs that can stand out on retail shelves and that clearly and effectively communicate important qualities such as gourmet flavours and health benefits are becoming increasingly important as growth drivers.
Premiumisation is however also increasingly linked to sustainability, with the mid- and high-income consumers attracted by premium hot drinks also the most likely to be aware of environmental and ethical issues. The future of hot drink packaging will in particular focus more on eco-friendly packaging using sustainable materials, particularly for brands focused on organic tea and for premium fruit/herbal tea and traditional/herbal medicinal.
Companies have increasingly realised that consumers not only demand improvements in primary packaging but also in secondary packaging. Due to this, hot drinks packaging is rapidly moving away from the clear plastic wraps that were once generally used to cover tea folding cartons.
