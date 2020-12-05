Iran: Defiant youths in Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan target mullahs' repressive centers

ran: 5 Dec 2020 - Defiant youths in Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan targetmullahs' repressive centers

ran: 5 Dec 2020 - Defiant youths in Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan targetmullahs' repressive centers

ran: 5 Dec 2020 - Defiant youths in Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan targetmullahs' repressive centers

PARIS, FRANCE, December 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the morning of Friday, December 4, 2020, defiant youths targeted several of the regime's centers for repression, training, and the spread of terrorism in Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan. They set fire to signs and entrances of these centers. At the same time, Khamenei's large banner was set on fire in Homayunshahr, Isfahan.

Residents welcomed these activities, which were carried out despite tight security measures and the State Security Force being on full alert.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
December 5, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Iran: Defiant youths in Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan target mullahs' repressive centers

You just read:

Iran: Defiant youths in Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan target mullahs' repressive centers

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Defiant youths in Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan target mullahs' repressive centers
Iran: Defiant Youth Target Several Regime Centers of Suppression, Theft on the Anniversary of the November 2019 Uprising
Iran: Defiant youth target regime’s centers of suppression and plunder in Tehran, Karaj, Ahvaz, Homayounshahr, & Isfahan
View All Stories From This Author