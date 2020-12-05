Iran: Defiant youths in Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan target mullahs' repressive centers
EINPresswire.com/ -- On the morning of Friday, December 4, 2020, defiant youths targeted several of the regime's centers for repression, training, and the spread of terrorism in Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan. They set fire to signs and entrances of these centers. At the same time, Khamenei's large banner was set on fire in Homayunshahr, Isfahan.
Residents welcomed these activities, which were carried out despite tight security measures and the State Security Force being on full alert.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
December 5, 2020
Shahin Gobadi
