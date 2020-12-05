World Health Organization and US Film Producer ask: Do You Really Need to Party

Join the fight against COVID -- Do You Really Have to Party? Did We Really Need to Party, asked producer Sedge and the World Health Organization Luca Cerbone and Sofia Maggi star in IT IS WHAT IT IS

American film producer, Michael Sedge, has taken a line from the World Health Organization (WHO) in his latest anti-COVID short film, IT IS WHAT IT IS.

We have made a film for young people going to bars, parties, and large gatherings that spread the virus. Now we are reaching out to online and broadcast distributors to join our COVID-19 fight.” — Michael Sedge

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In reference to the world COVID-19 epidemic, the World Health Organization emergencies chief, Mike Ryan, said that young people should, “Ask yourself the question: do I really need to go to that party?” Now, film producer Michael Sedge has taken that question to heart with his latest short film, IT IS WHAT IS IT.“We wanted to make a film targeting the 16-35 age group—those young people going to bars, parties, and large gatherings that spread the virus,” Sedge said. “Now we are reaching out to online and broadcast networks around the world to join our fight against COVID-19.”The eight-minute film, starring Italian-American actors Luca Cerbone and Sofia Maggi, portrays a young couple discussing their participation in a Los Angeles party. They attended the event despite the known virus risk. It is not until the end that viewers learn she has become a victim of the virus. The entire discussion, as well as their sharing a glass of wine, is only in the mind of her grieving boyfriend.Sedge says that, “Our goal is to get the word out, do you really need to party, to young adults. This is a matter of life-and-death. Please do your part.” It Is What It Is can be screened at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYI-CZlKGqI&t=37s For free licensing for online and television use, as well as HD content and other information, contact Michael Sedge at msedge@thesedgegroup.com.

IT IS WHAT IT IS (Director's Cut)