Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,349 in the last 365 days.

Lithium Ion Battery Market 2020 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Globalmonitor

Globalmonitor

The Global Lithium Ion Market report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 22.12% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Market Overview
The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the Lithium Ion Battery market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.

Request overview report @ https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/lithium-ion-battery-market

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Segmentation
The Lithium Ion Battery market is further segmented on the basis by materials (Cathode Material, Anode Material, Electrolyte Material, Separator Material, Current Collectors, Others), By Type (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Titanate Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide), By Product Type (Cell, Battery Pack), By Power Capacity (0 To 3,000 MAH, 3,000 To 10,000 MAH, 10,000 To 60,000 MAH, Above 60,000 MAH), By Voltage (Low, Medium, And High), And By Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defence, Marine, Medical, Industrial, Power, And Telecommunication)

Request overview report @ https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/lithium-ion-battery-market

The Lithium Ion Battery market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided in the market study.

Key Companies in the Global Lithium Ion Battery Market
The key market players in the global Lithium Ion Battery market include Byd Company, LG Chem, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Sdi, Bak Group, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, Toshiba Corporation, and Lithium Corporation

Bhanu Reddy
Global Monitor
+1 206-809-0882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Lithium Ion Battery Market 2020 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.