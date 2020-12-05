Mobile Robotics Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020-2026
Market Overview
The global mobile robot market is likely to showcase a high growth rate, owing to the growing usage of robots in emerging countries for varied applications, the advancing technology, and the increasing concerns for labor safety and human. Recent innovations and government funding and initiatives in robotics and AI domain have enabled the solution providers to reach a wider segment of consumers in the industry
Scope of the Global Mobile Robot Market
The mobile robot market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of product type, component, application, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the mobile robot market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among other aspects.
The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.
Global Mobile Robot Market Segmentation
While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different solutions, which includes types, applications, and components of robots.
The mobile robot market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions by country is also provided.
Key Companies in the Global Mobile Robot Industry
The key market players in the global mobile robot market include AUBO Robotics, Blue Ocean Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc, Eddyfi, Fetch Robotics, GE Inspection Robotics, Locus Robotics, Lockheed Martin, Mobile Industrial Robots, Northrop Grumman, QinetiQ Group, Seegrid Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, and Transbotics Corporation.
