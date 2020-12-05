Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 5 December 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,232,944) deaths (53,252), and recoveries (1,903,987) by region:
Central (66,548 cases; 1,200 deaths; 60,912 recoveries): Burundi (692; 1; 630), Cameroon (24,752; 441; 22,177), CAR (4,918; 63; 4,840), Chad (1,719; 102; 1,555), Congo (5,774; 94; 4,891), DRC (13,281; 337; 11,753), Equatorial Guinea (5,159; 85; 5,023), Gabon (9,254; 60; 9,106), Sao Tome & Principe (999; 17; 937)
Eastern (278,750; 5,301; 202,787): Comoros (615; 7; 590), Djibouti (5,690; 61; 5,592), Eritrea (594; 0; 498), Ethiopia (112,091; 1,734; 78,619), Kenya (87,249; 1,506; 68,110), Madagascar (17,341; 251; 16,657), Mauritius (505; 10; 463), Rwanda (6,043; 51; 5,672), Seychelles (183; 0; 162), Somalia (4,525; 121; 3,480), South Sudan (3,154; 62; 2,977), Sudan (18,353; 1,271; 10,672), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (21,898; 206; 9,117)
Northern (773,671; 20,227; 622,434): Algeria (86,830; 2,475; 56,079), Egypt (117,583; 6,732; 103,191), Libya (85,529, 1,219; 56,048), Mauritania (9,181; 182; 7,812), Morocco (372,620; 6,136; 323,814), Tunisia (101,900; 3,481; 75,464), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (905,212; 23,628; 821,080): Angola (15,493; 353; 8,299), Botswana (9,992; 31; 5,534), Eswatini (6,480; 122; 6,066), Lesotho (2,150; 44; 1,278), Malawi (6,047; 185; 5,472), Mozambique (16,038; 133; 14,160), Namibia (14,804; 152; 13,874), South Africa (805,804; 21,963; 740,450), Zambia (17,857; 364; 17,145), Zimbabwe (10,547; 281; 8,802)
Western (208,763; 2,896; 196,774): Benin (3,055, 44; 2,907), Burkina Faso (3,091; 68; 2,687), Cape Verde (10,996; 108; 10,496), Côte d'Ivoire (21,412; 132; 21,054), Gambia (3,767; 123; 3,610), Ghana (52,096; 325; 50,924), Guinea (13,186; 76; 12,270), Guinea-Bissau (2,425; 43; 2,309), Liberia (1,676; 83; 1,358), Mali (4,938; 163; 3,307), Niger (1,726; 77; 1,237), Nigeria (68,627; 1,179; 64,467), Senegal (16,297; 336; 15,707), Sierra Leone (2,420; 74; 1,842), Togo (3,051; 65; 2,599)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).