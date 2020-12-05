Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (4th December 2020)
As at 04 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 10 547 confirmed cases, 8 802 recoveries and 281 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
There were 581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,456 in the last 365 days.
As at 04 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 10 547 confirmed cases, 8 802 recoveries and 281 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.