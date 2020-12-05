Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HDOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF DEC. 5 – DEC. 11, 2020

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.  All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 60 and 62, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO (24-HOUR WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Dec. 5, through Friday, Dec. 11, 24-hours a day, for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue. 

2) HILO

Roving single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 8, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) HAMAKUA

Roving single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 34, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

4) HAMAKUA

Roving single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 43 and 45, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 4, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

1) KONA

Single lane closure on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 90 and 92.5, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 30 and 33, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping maintenance.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) NORTH KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 16 and 18, on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscaping work.

