Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Decrease of 34.4% for the Month of November

/EIN News/ -- GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of November 2020, compared to traffic figures for November 2019.



For November 2020, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports decreased by 34.4%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic decreased by 24.1%, while international passenger traffic decreased by 48.0%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Nov-19

Nov-20

% Change Jan-Nov 19 Jan-Nov 20 % Change Guadalajara 904.0 591.0 (34.6%) 9,584.2 5,138.1 (46.4%) Tijuana* 494.8 503.7 1.8% 5,460.7 4,080.4 (25.3%) Los Cabos 152.0 146.2 (3.8%) 1,754.2 1,067.6 (39.1%) Puerto Vallarta 152.1 108.3 (28.8%) 1,673.1 838.7 (49.9%) Montego Bay 0.7 0.0 (100.0%) 8.4 1.0 (88.6%) Guanajuato 172.5 110.8 (35.8%) 1,874.5 937.9 (50.0%) Hermosillo 159.5 94.8 (40.6%) 1,644.2 842.3 (48.8%) Mexicali 105.1 72.5 (31.0%) 1,081.5 611.5 (43.5%) Kingston 1.0 0.0 (98.9%) 1.7 1.4 (19.9%) Morelia 43.7 39.9 (8.8%) 426.9 342.0 (19.9%) La Paz 82.7 66.0 (20.2%) 906.7 498.4 (45.0%) Aguascalientes 58.2 37.2 (36.2%) 578.2 317.1 (45.2%) Los Mochis 34.2 23.7 (30.8%) 350.6 182.2 (48.0%) Manzanillo 8.9 5.0 (44.0%) 86.7 43.6 (49.7%) Total 2,369.2 1,799.0 (24.1%) 25,431.5 14,902.1 (41.4%) International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Nov-19

Nov-20

% Change Jan-Nov 19 Jan-Nov 20 % Change Guadalajara 343.7 220.5 (35.9%) 3,923.0 2,071.1 (47.2%) Tijuana* 255.9 177.6 (30.6%) 2,612.7 1,545.4 (40.9%) Los Cabos 321.1 206.6 (35.7%) 3,331.7 1,650.5 (50.5%) Puerto Vallarta 282.7 124.5 (56.0%) 2,859.0 1,449.5 (49.3%) Montego Bay 347.6 87.8 (74.7%) 4,249.9 1,487.6 (65.0%) Guanajuato 52.8 32.4 (38.7%) 629.4 294.7 (53.2%) Hermosillo 5.8 5.1 (12.6%) 63.4 38.1 (39.9%) Mexicali 0.7 0.2 (65.7%) 6.2 2.0 (67.4%) Kingston 132.2 39.4 (70.2%) 232.8 570.5 145.0% Morelia 31.4 27.3 (13.0%) 376.2 212.4 (43.5%) La Paz 1.4 0.5 (62.2%) 11.9 5.7 (51.9%) Aguascalientes 19.0 12.9 (32.2%) 201.2 102.1 (49.2%) Los Mochis 0.5 0.3 (50.4%) 6.4 2.1 (67.1%) Manzanillo 6.4 1.4 (78.4%) 69.2 35.4 (48.9%) Total 1,801.3 936.5 (48.0%) 18,573.1 9,467.0 (49.0%) Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Nov-19

Nov-20

% Change Jan-Nov 19 Jan-Nov 20 % Change Guadalajara 1,247.7 811.5 (35.0%) 13,507.2 7,209.2 (46.6%) Tijuana* 750.7 681.3 (9.2%) 8,073.4 5,625.8 (30.3%) Los Cabos 473.1 352.8 (25.4%) 5,085.9 2,718.1 (46.6%) Puerto Vallarta 434.8 232.8 (46.5%) 4,532.1 2,288.2 (49.5%) Montego Bay 348.2 87.8 (74.8%) 4,258.3 1,488.5 (65.0%) Guanajuato 225.2 143.1 (36.4%) 2,504.0 1,232.6 (50.8%) Hermosillo 165.4 99.9 (39.6%) 1,707.6 880.4 (48.4%) Mexicali 105.7 72.8 (31.2%) 1,087.7 613.5 (43.6%) Kingston 133.2 39.5 (70.4%) 234.5 571.8 143.8% Morelia 75.1 67.2 (10.5%) 803.1 554.4 (31.0%) La Paz 84.1 66.5 (20.9%) 918.5 504.1 (45.1%) Aguascalientes 77.2 50.0 (35.2%) 779.4 419.3 (46.2%) Los Mochis 34.7 24.0 (31.1%) 357.0 184.3 (48.4%) Manzanillo 15.3 6.3 (58.5%) 155.8 78.9 (49.3%) Total 4,170.5 2,735.5 (34.4%) 44,004.6 24,369.1 (44.6%) CBX Users (in thousands): Airport Nov-19

Nov-20

% Change Jan-Nov 19 Jan-Nov 20 % Change Tijuana 251.6 176.3 (29.9%) 2,569.5 1,533.9 (40.3%)

Highlights for the Period:



Traffic trends in the Mexican airports continued to strengthen during 2020, presenting a 29.3% decrease in November, compared to a decrease of 30.8% in October. It is important to mention that, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, domestic traffic in the Tijuana airport presented growth compared to November 2019, this despite the fact that terrestrial border crossings continue to operate under restrictions.





The number of seats available during November 2020 declined by 19.1% compared to November 2019; load factors for the month went from 83.2% in November 2019 to 71.9% in November 2020.





The Company assumed control of the Kingston Airport on October 10, 2019; as such, the tables include this airport and present comparative figures for the eleven months of 2020, and two months in 2019.



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

