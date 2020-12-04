Mayor Bowser Releases ‘DC Ends HIV’ Plan and Launches DCEndsHIV.org

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the release of the District’s updated ending the HIV epidemic plan and new community platform, DCEndsHIV.org. DC was one of 57 jurisdictions to receive funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to update its plan through community engagement.

“This bold plan is an internal part of our effort to end the HIV epidemic in the District and continue our mission to reduce new HIV diagnoses and improve treatment and prevention programs,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’re proud to be an early adopter of this strategy and, while we’ve made progress, much work lies ahead.”

In 2016, the District released the 90/90/90/50 Plan: Ending the HIV Epidemic in the District of Columbia by 2020. The original goals were 90% DC residents with HIV know their status, 90% of people diagnosed with HIV on treatment, 90% of people on treatment achieving viral suppression and a 50% decrease in new HIV diagnoses.

The DC Ends HIV Plan sets new bold goals and focuses on key strategies based on extensive community input. DC Health heard from more than 750 diverse residents, including people living with HIV. The plan projects that the District can achieve less than 130 new HIV diagnoses by the year 2030, which represents that means DC has maximized all the ways to end the epidemic. Additional goals include, a minimum of 95% of people with HIV knowing their status by new testing options (including GetCheckedDC.org), 95% of people with HIV on treatment by starting medication same day as diagnoses, 95% of people on treatment achieving viral suppression by promoting Undetectable equals Untransmittable or U=U and wellness supports, and more people on Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis or PrEP, a HIV medication that prevents people from getting HIV.

“The District values health equity and recognizes structural barriers, such as racism and stigma, to optimal health outcomes and individual success,” said Dr. LaQuandra S. Nesbitt, Director, DC Health. “These structural and social factors, including housing and education, provide a vital context to the health strategies that will accelerate reducing new HIV diagnoses and ensuring successful health outcomes for people living with HIV.”

The District legally bars discrimination, established a strong human rights law, recognized sexual and gender minorities and designed standards and curriculum with age-appropriate sexual health education.

“Together we can achieve our vision of an ended HIV epidemic supporting the best and most equitable health outcomes for all communities in DC,” said Michael Kharfen, Senior Deputy Director, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, STD & TB Administration, DC Health.

The DC Ends HIV Plan continues DC Health’s public-private partnership with DC Appleseed Center and the Washington AIDS Partnership.

For more information, visit DCEndsHIV.org.