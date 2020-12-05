Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics Offers Helpful Tips for Managing Dry Skin this Winter
The medical aesthetics clinic shares important information for people in ReginaREGINA, SK, CANADA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics is a trusted source of medical aesthetics services and medical-grade skincare in Regina, and they have shared helpful tips for dealing with dry skin as the winter months approach.
In addition to the cold weather, different eating and drinking habits throughout the holiday season can wreak havoc on the skin, Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics explains. For many people, this results in dry skin during the winter. Developing a comprehensive winter skincare plan is the best way to combat dry skin this winter.
One of the best things people can do for their skin during ANY time of year is to meet with a professional in the medical aesthetics industry. When you meet with a medical aesthetics professional like the ones at Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics, they’ll instruct you not only on the products you should be using for your specific skin type, but they’ll also guide you in the right steps to take for caring for your skin.
In the wintertime, they recommend switching to a moisturizer that’s oil-based rather than water-based. This can add a protective layer to the skin to actually keep moisture in, rather than letting it get dried out by in-home heating or the cold air outdoors.
They also explain that another way to hydrate is from the inside out. This can be done by drinking plenty of water throughout the day and eating a variety of nutrient-rich foods.
Many people blast hot, dry air throughout their homes during winter in Regina. While it keeps them warm, it can also be hard on the skin, as the clinic explains. Consider investing in a humidifier (or several small ones you can place throughout the home) to add moisture to the air. Not only can this help the skin, but it can also make breathing feel easier.
