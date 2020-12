Media Contact:

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Pearl Harbor Day

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Monday, December 7, 2020 for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on December 7, 2020.