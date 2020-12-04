"Not without a Fight: The Story of a Polish Jew's Resistance" tells the true story of Casimir Bieberstein
D.W. Duke recounts riveting tale of defiance in Nazi-occupied Poland
Political polarization leads to demagoguery which leads to an unstable government. This can be seen in Not without a Fight and it exists in the United States today.”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 1, 1939, Germany invaded Poland. Eight year old Casimir Bieberstein's life changes forever. Thus begins "Not without a Fight," a true story of a Jewish resistance fighter who seeks justice while surviving the atrocities of the Holocaust.
Cass is the son of a wealthy Jewish businessman and accustomed to living in a 30-room mansion, but this comfortable life is abruptly taken from him as they are forced away from their home, living in a series of small apartments until they are eventually placed in the Warsaw Ghetto. Cass' life takes a dark turn that he could have never envisioned in his wildest dreams. The violence and injustice leads Cass to join the Jewish Resistance, where he becomes a sniper.
In Duke's biography, readers will follow Cass in battle, fighting in the uprisings of 1943 and 1944, as well as with the Soviet Army when they arrive to drive Germany out of Poland. Readers will see that when the oppressors come, a resistance will rise. "Not Without a Fight" shows how the marginalized turn the tables on their oppressors. Cass himself becomes a shining example of inner strength and determination, an embodiment of the Jewish people's drive, and how they never give up no matter what.
"I was representing my distant cousin in a civil rights matter when he began telling me about his father Casimir Bieberstein who was a Holocaust Survivor and a Resistance Fighter. The more he told me the more I realized that this is a story that should be told." Duke says, explaining what inspired him to write "Not Without a Fight." He likens Hitler's rise to current events, namely the political polarization that has divided America. "Political polarization leads to demagoguery which leads to an unstable government. This can be seen in Not without a Fight and it exists in the United States today."
About the Author
D.W. Duke is an experienced trial attorney, author and lecturer. He has authored six published books including "The Duke Legacy" and "Not Without a Fight." He has also written scores of articles on various legal topics from real-estate law to human rights and is a freelance editor for the Oxford University Press. He has on radio and television many times. These including Time Warner News, The Al Cole People of Distinction, The Dee Armstrong Show, the Ron Williams Show, America Tonight, and the Daily Spark, among others. He is also an avid practitioner of taekwondo with a fifth-degree black belt.
