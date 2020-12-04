Data-Driven Investor Daniel Calugar Comments on the Importance of Programming in Finance

Dan Calugar highlights the importance of utilizing modern systems to build investment strategies.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancements in technology and automation have started to disrupt certain roles at financial institutions, and finance professionals with programming skills have become highly sought-after in the industry. Dan Calugar, a successful data-driven investor, emphasizes the importance of acquiring IT skills for finance professionals since technological advancement is not slowing down.

Programming is used in various situations to automate tasks, manage, process, and manipulate financial data, making such skills vital for career advancement in the finance industry. From pricing derivatives to constructing electronic trading systems to managing those systems, programming serves as an essential tool.

Programming languages such as Python, Java, C++, R, and SQL are among the various languages needed to develop fintech apps, produce financial models, run simulations, and develop AI trading algorithms.

“I do most of my analytical programming using Lotus 123,” says Dan Calugar. “Lotus 123 dates back to 1982, and its owner, IBM, no longer supports the program, but I’ve spent more than 30,000 hours using the Lotus macro programming language, and it works for me. It’s certainly not the fastest running software, but I have a bank of 7 servers that I connect to, and I’m often running ideas on multiple servers for days at a time. What I love about the Lotus 123 programming language is that I have used it for so long that it really has become an extension of the way I think about ideas.”

Daniel Calugar contributes his success to his academic and professional background in computer science, business, and law to make data-driven decisions.

He’s developed his passion for investing over the years. After finishing at the top of his class at the University of Florida in 1977, he started working as a pension lawyer and was introduced to the world of investing. He leveraged his technical skills to build computer programs that helped him identify profitable investment strategies and used them to achieve substantial success as an investor.

“Always follow your algorithms and stay the course. No investment idea works all the time. If you have thoroughly developed a trading algorithm, follow it,” stated Dan Calugar. “You are not smarter on any given day than the insight you have gained from hundreds of hours of research, so don’t assume you can beat your algorithms with ad hoc modifications.”

With the need for instant processing and the high volume of transactions, it is critical for those in the finance industry to understand the usefulness of programming languages to identify trends and patterns more effectively.

About Daniel Calugar

Daniel Calugar is a versatile and experienced investor with a background in computer science, business, and law. He developed a passion for investing while working as a pension lawyer and leveraged his technical capabilities to write computer programs that helped him identify more profitable investment strategies. When Dan isn't working, he enjoys spending time working out and being with friends and family -- and volunteering with Angel Flight. West.