APOS Launches "Exploring Alberta’s Wildlife" Classroom Kit for Grades 3 and 4

STONY PLAIN, Alberta, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS) is pleased to launch Exploring Alberta's Wildlife, a classroom kit available for loan to grades 3 and 4 teachers across the province.



Each kit contains an assortment of furs, shed antlers, replica skulls and scat. Teachers will have access to a resource package with lessons, activities, and presentation supports. Students will learn about the many wildlife species found in Alberta, and how science-based sustainable use supports long-term wildlife conservation under the North American Model of Conservation. APOS can connect teachers with outfitters to visit the classroom to further the learning, answer questions, and get kids excited about wildlife and sustainable use.

“The kit is designed to introduce the next generation of Albertans to the amazing diversity of wildlife found in Alberta and the role of hunting in conservation,” explains Jeana Schuurman, Managing Director. “For those of us who live in urban areas, wildlife can be a distant and easily forgotten reality. Exploring Alberta’s Wildlife will give students a chance to experience tangible wildlife items and learn from those who see and experience wildlife on a regular basis.”

The classroom kits are available for loan to Alberta teachers at no cost. To inquire about borrowing a package, please email info@apos.ab.ca or call 780-670-7277 with your name, location/school, and contact information.

APOS would like to thank the Cabela’s Canada Outdoor Fund and the Alberta Fish and Game Association’s Minister’s Special Licence Program for their support in bringing the vision for this program into fruition.

For more information on APOS, please visit www.apos.ab.ca.