Videoconference of Member Ministers of the Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie

Federal, Provincial and Territorial Governments Work Together for the Canadian Francophonie

/EIN News/ -- QUÉBEC, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie met by videoconference today to discuss key issues concerning the Canadian Francophonie.



The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the Francophone population and the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to work together to promote the Canadian Francophonie and improve services and communications in French, especially during emergencies.

Ministers also discussed the shortage of bilingual workers in several Francophone minority communities and the need to position the Canadian Francophonie as a dynamic player in the post-COVID economic recovery.

“I would like to thank all the ministers for taking the time to discuss crucial issues facing the Canadian Francophonie,” said Sonia LeBel, Quebec Minister responsible for the Canadian Francophonie and Co-Chair of the MCCF. “This situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has presented each of our governments with many challenges. However, I am very pleased that all the ministers present have committed to working together to protect the interests, health and safety of Francophones across Canada. It will be a pleasure to receive them in Quebec City in June 2021, if the public health situation permits, in order to continue this promising dialogue.”

“Our two official languages are inseparable from our identity, our history and the future of Canada,” said the MCCF Co-Chair, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. “More than ever, our government wants to contribute to the protection and promotion of the Canadian Francophonie. We are delighted by this new momentum of cooperation between the federal government and the provinces and territories. During the pandemic, it is even more important to protect French language services and to ensure the vitality of official-language minority communities.”

Despite the cancellation of their annual meeting scheduled for last June, the ministers deemed it essential to review the evolution of the intergovernmental collaboration that allows them to meet the growing expectations and needs of Francophone and Acadian communities across the country.

The Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie, created in 1994, is the only intergovernmental forum that brings together the ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie. The Conference works for an open, dynamic, and diverse Francophonie that contributes to, and participates fully in, the growth of Canadian society. For more information, consult the website of the Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie at http://www.cmfc-mccf.ca/.

For information

Florent Tanlet

Media relations

Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian

florent.tanlet@sct.gouv.qc.ca

Tél. : 418 265-1982

Sylvie Painchaud

Executive Director

Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie

Sylvie.painchaud@gov.yk.ca

(867) 335-3005

Catherine Mounier-Desrochers

Media relations

Minister of Economic Development and

Official Languages

catherine.mounier-desrochers@canada.ca

613-295-3617