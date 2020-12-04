Homeless Veterans Get Long Awaited Housing Project in Pittsburg, CA
The decade long process to provide housing for homeless veterans precipitated by local developer Anthony Keslinke is finally realized on Veterans’ Day.PITTSBURG, CA, US, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Solving the persistent problem of homelessness has never been more challenging, but it has never been more important, especially when it comes to those who risked their lives to defend the country. A housing development beginning over a decade ago when local developer, Anthony Keslinke, transferred a strategic property to the City of Pittsburg Redevelopment Agency is now on a path to accomplish just that. The development path was complicated when the redevelopment mechanism in California was dismantled during the Jerry Brown administration. The project lost its momentum, but never lost its vision.
Due to unrelenting efforts of consecutive city administrations, first lead by City Manager Marc Grisham, followed by Joe Sbranti, and finally begun under current city manager Garrett Evans, the lengthy road to completion was finally secured today, Veterans’ Day, 2020. City council support was also vital to the progress of the project through the decade-long process as reflected in Mayor Jelani Killings remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony.
Low-income and homeless veterans will be housed and provided services at Veterans Square project through residence in the 30 new units. Construction is expected to be completed in 15 months. The project first began when local developer, Tony Keslinke, worked in partnership with the City of Pittsburg. Keslinke took on the responsibility to prepare the site and provide demolition and hazardous material abatement of the existing improvements. The groundwork readied the crucial site located in the downtown district. This site benefits from key services, transportation, and amenities to service the veteran population. Keslinke said “When the city initially approached me with the need it immediately resonated with me, as the son of a Vietnam Marine Corp Veteran, and I could not refuse.” He elaborated, “Similar projects have failed in neighboring communities. Many times it seemed the project did not have a way forward, however, the dedication of the development community and the City commitment made this project happen.”
The project consists of 30 units, 28 one-bedroom and 2 two-bedroom units, in a 3 story building. The benefits of this project will be felt by the veterans’ community for a long time to come with amenities to include a community room, a spacious 4,186 SF outdoor courtyard with planter boxes for community gardening and seating areas.
To find out more, explore https://www.sahahomes.org/properties/veterans-square.
Media Relations
Anthony Keslinke
email us here