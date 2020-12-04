Important List of 100 People Positively Advancing Jewish Life

/EIN News/ -- The Algemeiner ﻿Announces Annual J100



NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Jesse Eisenberg are among the individuals included in this year’s J100 list of the top people positively influencing Jewish life. The J100 list encompasses a range of honorees, both Jewish and non- Jewish, whose efforts are vital in chartering a path to a brighter future. The annual list is presented by The Algemeiner, the fastest growing Jewish newspaper in America; garnering a total of 35 million impressions this past year.

Dedicated members of the Jewish community on the list range from Prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu to Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner, former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, and famed actor Josh Gad. Equally as interesting is the non-Jewish individuals on this year’s J100 list; current President and President-elect of the United States, Helen Mirren, Piers Morgan, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Charles Barkley, and Zach Banner. The Algemeiner has organized the list in categories: Academia, Activism, Arts, Business, Community, Government, Innovation, Philanthropy, Religion, and Tomorrow. Accompanying each of this year’s J100’s is a paragraph explaining why they were chosen.

To view the complete 2020 J100 roster, please visit The Algemeiner: https://www.algemeiner.com/list/the-top-100-people-positively-influencing-jewish-life-2020/

Dovid Efune, The Algemeiner Editor in Chief, explains "It's been a year of immense challenge and therefore also one of many heroes. From volunteer ambulance workers to scientists racing to find a COVID vaccine to those holding the line against a new wave of bigotry and anti-Semitism, the contributions of the J100 this year have been more impactful and wide reaching than ever. They give us hope and have helped carry us through the difficult times. We are delighted to celebrate their leadership and heroism."

The J100 list was announced internationally on Tuesday, December 1 at The Algemeiner’s star- studded virtual gala, featuring appearances from Sharon Stone, Sir Ben and Lady Daniela Kingsley, Bernard-Henri Lévy, Garry Kasparov, Yousef Al Otaiba, and Jesse Eisenberg.

