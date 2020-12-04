Common Citizen adds former Fortune 500 vice president to leadership team

Brian Smith joins Michigan’s largest producer of safe, high-quality cannabis products as chief financial officer

MARSHALL, Mich., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Common Citizen, which produces safe, high-quality cannabis products for patients and adult-use customers, announced former Fortune 500 financial officer Brian Smith has joined their team as Chief Financial Officer.

Smith, who previously worked for General Motors, Pfizer and Walmart, left the corporate world for new opportunities in Michigan’s burgeoning cannabis industry.

“Common Citizen’s innovative vision and lean manufacturing processes sold me on joining this incredible team. I greatly admire its commitment to serving the unique needs of patients and adult-use customers as we continue to expand across Michigan,” Smith said. “Michigan’s cannabis industry is constantly evolving, and I believe Common Citizen will be pivotal in the continued success of the cannabis sector. Common Citizen’s future is bright and I am honored to join this talented and innovative team.”

Smith made the unusual jump from the corporate world to the cannabis industry after seeing an opportunity to bring his background in finance and passion for horticulture into one arena. In this role, he will help develop Common Citizen’s internal controls for financing and build up the company’s unique brand.

Smith brings more than 20 years of experience from the consumer goods industry. Most recently, he served as vice president and corporate finance leader at Stanley Black & Decker where he worked closely with the company’s executive leadership to transform their manufacturing, supply chain, pricing, planning and global marketing strategies.

“Brian’s decades of experience in finance and accounting makes him an invaluable member of the Common Citizen team and he shares our relentless focus on patient, customer and product safety,” said Michael Elias, CEO of Common Citizen. “As a member of our leadership team, Brian has been instrumental in helping our business reach new heights. His attention to detail and commitment to ensuring our medical and adult-use products remain of the highest quality while at a reasonable price has led to an increase in sales and customer satisfaction as we continue to open new locations across our state.”

About Common Citizen

Common Citizen is a privately owned and operated company, focusing on cannabis production, cultivation, processing, retail and wholesale distribution for both the medical and adult market in Michigan and across the United States. Launched in Detroit in 2018, the Common Citizen brand takes a deliberate, people-first approach to its business strategy - from production to retail. Learn more at commoncitizen.com.

