Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics Shares Important Information for Men Considering CoolSculpting
The medical aesthetics clinic discusses why CoolSculpting can be a great option for menREGINA, SK, CANADA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of Regina’s top providers of body sculpting services, Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics recently discussed why so many men are choosing this treatment for fat loss.
CoolSculpting in Regina has become more and more popular among women and helping them to solve their problematic fat areas. While women are thriving with the CoolSculpting treatment, more men are opting for this treatment as well.
For those new to body sculpting, Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics explains just what CoolSculpting is: the process of using cold temperatures to break down fat cells in specific areas of the body. Unlike other types of cells, fat cells are vulnerable to the effects of freezing temperatures, which makes fat reduction with this technique possible. CoolSculpting is non-surgical and does not cause injury to any other areas of the body.
Next, Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics shared why CoolSculpting is increasingly popular for men:
“Just like women, men hate bulges of fat. CoolSculpting can help to get rid of the stubborn fat deposits that appear for them on the love handles, belly and sometimes even man boobs! CoolSculpting can also help men to achieve a more chiselled look that can help to better show their hard work in the gym.”
They also discuss common areas men get CoolSculpting treatments, including “man boobs” and belly fat. In these areas where stubborn fat is known to reside, even with the most diligent diet and exercise routines, they can be a problem even for those who are more physically fit.
CoolSculpting can help with these areas specifically as it freezes fat cells and gets rid of fatty deposits in the specific area.
