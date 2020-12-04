Dr. Jeffrey Gross Named #1 Neurosurgeon for Spines on Healthtap.com
Spinal concerns require an expert. Dr. Jeffrey Gross has been recognized as a leader in this area, winning praise for his comprehensive & conservative approach.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With “SPINE” offices in Newport Beach, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada Dr. Jeffrey Gross is one of the most highly regarded spinal experts in the country. This reputation stretches from grateful patients to medical authorities. In exciting related news, Healthtap .com, which represents a network of over 140,000 licensed doctors, recently named Dr. Gross #1 on its list of Neurosurgeons nationwide in the Spine category. This is quite a remarkable accomplishment.
“I am very honored to reach the top spot on Healthtap’s national spine doctor’s list,” commented Dr. Gross. “My work in helping others is my passion and I will continue addressing spinal and other neurosurgical concerns at the highest levels, always with attention paid to every detail, and with the utmost patient care and conservatism.”
Some of the more common disorders treated at SPINE include injuries, strokes, spine or brain infections, congenital disorders, and spinal degenerative changes. Dr. Gross is also an expert at both addressing and resolving failed surgeries, as well as giving a second opinion to patients to help them make better-informed decisions and to comprehensively discuss cutting edge options.
Setting up a consultation is quick and easy with SPINE and can be conducted remotely.
Patient reviews continue to show the high regard in which Dr. Gross’s practice is held.
Alexander A., from London, recently said in a five-star review, “You saved my trip to Las Vegas last year! I felt low back pain during my flight from London and could not get relief from massage or paracetamol. Thank you for seeing me after hours in concierge-style. I appreciate your courtesy in helping me get through the consumer electronics show. You went the extra mile. I have never had such superior medical attention before! Never change.”
For more information be sure to visit https://ifixspines.com.
