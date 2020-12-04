General Fusion strengthens global government support with second U.S. Department of Energy Award

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second time this year, General Fusion has been awarded a funding partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fusion Energy Science’s new Innovation Network for Fusion Energy (INFUSE) program, adding another world-class laboratory to its network of research partners.



General Fusion and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the largest science and energy laboratory in the United States, will partner to study plasma diagnostics. The research has the potential to improve the quality of the plasma used to create fusion, advancing the design and operation of the company’s planned Fusion Demonstration Plant (FDP).

“We are excited to collaborate with the scientists at ORNL and benefit from their decades of experience performing ion temperature diagnostic measurements,” said Michael Delage, Chief Technology Officer, General Fusion. “This research will lead to improvements in the tools we have to measure plasma performance, which is instrumental in generating fusion energy.”

Earlier this year, the company received funding to partner with Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), one of the world’s leading fusion research laboratories. That collaboration is underway to develop models for Advanced Stability Analysis for Magnetized Target Fusion. The project will apply advanced computational stability analyses to model equilibrium states of plasma, also providing insights important to the FDP project.

“We are proud to partner with ORNL and PPPL on this critical technology, which underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in the development of fusion energy,” said Christofer Mowry, CEO, General Fusion. “This second U.S. INFUSE award further confirms General Fusion as an industry leader.”

General Fusion was one of eight private companies selected to receive an award during this round of the program.

About General Fusion

General Fusion is pursuing the fastest and most practical path to commercial fusion energy and is based in Vancouver, Canada, with locations in Washington D.C., and London, U.K. The company was established in 2002 and is funded by a global syndicate of leading energy venture capital firms, industry leaders, and technology pioneers. Learn more at www.generalfusion.com.

