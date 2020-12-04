ASA Insurance Discussed Vehicle Vandalism Prevention in Salt Lake City
The insurance provider offers critical information for Utah driversSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A top provider of car insurance in Salt Lake City has shared critical information with Utah drivers for keeping their vehicle safe from vandalism.
First, they advise drivers to keep their vehicle in their garage if they have one, rather than parking on the street. Some homeowners choose to store other items in their garage and park on the street or driveway. But, as ASA Insurance explains, this isn’t always the best idea. They recommend getting creative with storage so you can fit your car in your garage to help keep it safe from vandals. Not only does this help protect it from vandals, it helps you avoid other criminals like car thieves, and it also shelters it from storms and hail damage.
Alternatively, ASA Insurance suggests that if you can’t store your car in the garage or you don’t have one, you consider buying a car cover instead. Vandals tend to target vehicles that are more easily accessible, rather than opting for one they have to remove a cover from.
In addition to these two primary tools for preventing vehicle vandalism, ASA Insurance shares other vandalism prevention best practices:
Keep your doors locked and windows rolled up.
Never leave your purse, wallet, phone, backpack, briefcase, or laptop in your car where thieves and vandals could see it.
Park close to your house or under a bright light to deter thieves.
Consider adding an audible alarm to scare off anyone who touches your vehicle.
Finally, ASA Insurance in Salt Lake City discusses the need to have the right insurance in place to protect you from the cost of repairing vehicle vandalism. When drivers only have the minimum car insurance in Utah, it won’t include vandalism coverage. Instead, they will need to purchase comprehensive insurance. In addition to vandalism, this can cover or help with costs associated with theft, storms, and falling objects.
ASA Insurance is eager to help Utah drivers with all of their car insurance needs. They can be reached at 801-486-7463 for more information.
