This Week in the Missouri Senate for Dec. 4: Second Extra Session Ends

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews the Second Extraordinary Session of the Second Regular Session of the 100th General Assembly. Missouri senators pass House Bill 14 and send this supplemental budget measure to the executive branch.
