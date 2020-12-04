Janse van Rensburg, Hansen and Pelucchi sign on for Team Qhubeka ASSOS

Team Qhubeka ASSOS is delighted to announce a further three riders that will take to the start line of the 2021 season for Africa’s only UCI-registered WorldTour team.

Former South African champion Reinardt Janse van Rensburg has signed a contract extension which will see him ride his 10th season for the team, having first joined in 2010. During that time he was crowned the national champion in 2017, won the Tour de Langkawi in 2016 and has also secured wins in Portugal, Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands.

The “Beast”, as he’s affectionately known, will be looking to once again play an invaluable part as a key, fast-finishing, support rider and is most happy when the racing is at its toughest.

The 31-year-old completed five consecutive Tour de France’s including the debut appearance at the event of our team in 2015, and will have hopes once again of fighting for selection to the 2021 event.

In Lasse Norman Hansen, 28, we have signed a rider with a wide skill set who will provide an excellent option in support of sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo, and our other fast men.

The Dane is a major track star having claimed Olympic gold in the omnium event at London 2012 as well as bronze in Rio de Janeiro. He is a key part of the Danish national team’s ambitions at the Tokyo Olympic Games, who most recently broke the world record in the team pursuit in Berlin, and he will also be targeting the madison event with Michael Morkov.

A double-stage winner at the Tour of Denmark, he was also third overall in the 2018 edition of the race and finished fourth overall in 2019.

We’re also delight to welcome Matteo Pelucchi who be a key ally for Nizzolo with the two being lifelong friends.

The 31-year-old Italian has numerous sprint victories in his career including stages at the Tour of Poland, Tirreno-Adriatico and Tour de Langkawi, and in 2020 took 4 top-10 finishes at the event.

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg

I am extremely happy to be continuing my journey with the team. I have been with the team for the majority of my career, and been a part of the various chapters of the journey. I’m thrilled now to be part of be writing another new chapter as we ride as Team Qhubeka ASSOS.

I am also humbled to be representing the Qhubeka Charity who are now in our team title. As a South African the greater purpose that we ride for is something very special to me and my family; and to reiterate the message of being able to mobilize people with the power of a bicycle is a great honour.

Lasse Norman Hansen

I’d like to say I’m thrilled to join the team and I’m really looking forward to the new season. I’m excited about the role that I’ll be playing and to see us hopefully score many successes; while also having the opportunity to represent my country but also the team at the Tokyo Olympic Games is going to be very special.

I’ve heard about the family environment here and so now to also be part of the Qhubeka family is humbling and inspiring.

Matteo Pelucchi

The team Qhubeka ASSOS project is one that I strongly believe in and to now join the team for next season is fantastic.

I’ve known Giacomo since childhood, so I can’t wait to work with not only a good friend but also one of the best riders in the bunch. He had a pretty good 2020 before he had to stop due to injury so I’m looking to contribute to even greater success next season.

Lars Michaelsen

These are three signings who are going to continue to add to the depth and strength of our squad and ultimately provide crucial support to our aspirations for next season.

Reinardt is renowned for being such a strong guy and he’s going to play a key role in where he races to help deliver on the team’s objectives deep into the finals. Similarly Matteo’s history shows that he is a finisher and his familiarity with Giacomo can only be a good thing for the team.

As for Lasse Norman Hansen, his exploits on the track are seriously impressive and the team of course will be supporting him as he looks to the Tokyo Olympics.

He joins us now though at a time in his career where he has to combine track racing more seriously with his progression on the road and so he will have a very clear role in how we will see him supporting our racing ambitions.

About NTT Pro Cycling: Founded in 2007, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka) (http://www.NTTProCycling.com) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a WorldTour license, in 2016. With the support of our headline sponsor and technology innovation partner, NTT, we are the most purpose-driven, performance-led, and technology-enabled team in pro cycling today.

Our ambition is to continue to race at the highest levels in world cycling, to develop riders to realise their full potential and to inspire and motivate people across the African continent to ride bicycles.

We have bases in South Africa, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy.

We also ride to raise awareness for Qhubeka, a global charity operating in South Africa, through our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign.

The hands on the back of the team race jersey are a reminder that every Qhubeka bicycle is a helping hand up to a beneficiary, which are provided through Qhubeka's learn-to-earn and work-to-earn programmes.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (https://Qhubeka.org/) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.