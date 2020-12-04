Notice of Funding Availability - Building Innovation Design Assistance

DOEE seeks eligible entities to submit an application for eligible building projects committed to pursuing net-zero energy which would benefit from early design assistance and/or measuring the embodied carbon associated with construction. This funding will enable more building projects to pursue early, integrated design essential to achieving deep energy efficiency.

Beginning December 4, 2020, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available in the attachments section below.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

from the attachments below. Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2101-USA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 11, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 4:30 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the listed institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

An informational webinar/conference call and opportunity for question and answers will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to Noon.

Webinar >>

Meeting number: 172 201 6951 Password: DOEErfa

Call in only

+1-202-860-2110, United States Toll (Washington D.C.) +1-650-479-3208, Call-in toll number (US/Canada) Access code: 1722016951##

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].