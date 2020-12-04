Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,486 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Funding Availability - Building Innovation Design Assistance

DOEE seeks eligible entities to submit an application for eligible building projects committed to pursuing net-zero energy which would benefit from early design assistance and/or measuring the embodied carbon associated with construction.  This funding will enable more building projects to pursue early, integrated design essential to achieving deep energy efficiency.

Beginning December 4, 2020, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available in the attachments section below. 

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means: 

  • Download from the attachments below.
  • Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2101-USA” in the subject line.  

The deadline for application submissions is January 11, 2021.  The online application must be time stamped by 4:30 p.m. on the date the application is due.  E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the listed institutions below may apply for these grants:  

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;  
  • Faith-based organizations;  
  • Government agencies; 
  • Universities/educational institutions; and  
  • Private Enterprises.  

An informational webinar/conference call and opportunity for question and answers will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to Noon. 

Webinar >>

Meeting number: 172 201 6951 Password: DOEErfa

Call in only  

+1-202-860-2110, United States Toll (Washington D.C.) +1-650-479-3208, Call-in toll number (US/Canada) Access code: 1722016951##

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

You just read:

Notice of Funding Availability - Building Innovation Design Assistance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.