Remi Landau, Featured in Article on Significance of Voting

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the article, Landau emphasizes in the article that sadly, only around 50% of people in the United States vote during each election. However, according to Landau, it is more important now than ever today for individuals to vote given that the United States is currently a divided nation. Specifically, people on both the far right and the far left are at odds with each other. Amid this conflict and the messages that both sides are vigorously sharing, it is critical that people vote to make their own voices heard as well.

In the article, Landau further explains that when people vote, they move beyond simply complaining about the state of American politics today, to actually trying to do something to fix the current situation. According to Landau, only if people take time to vote for their chosen candidates do they have the right to complain about how things are being done on a political level.

Landau additionally uses the blog to stress the idea that every vote matters. He explains that a political candidate could easily win by one vote in an election. Although this has not occurred before, it very well could in the future. In that situation, one person would essentially have the power to decide who will get into power.

All in all, Landau said it is critical that citizens of the United States cherish the fact that they live in a democracy—a luxury not afforded to many individuals across the globe. Therefore, his hope is that through the article, more people in the United States will be inspired to make their voices heard through the voting process in the years ahead.