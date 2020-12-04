Simon Peel Formerly of Jitterbit, IBM & Cast Iron Systems Discussed The Justice Department's Lawsuit Against Google
Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems recently discussed the Justice Department's lawsuit against Google.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Google, and it's hitting headlines around the globe. Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems reported that this lawsuit alleges that Google has violated antitrust laws. It's reportedly the largest attempt by the government to protect competition since the monumental case again Microsoft roughly two decades ago.
"The government's case states that Google used billions of advertiser dollars to pay phone companies to make Google their default search engine," Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems said. "The Justice Department believes Google is abusing its dominance as a search engine giant and is using that dominance to remove consumer choice due to lack of competition."
Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems explained that the government is claiming Google is essentially a monopoly. The company controls roughly 90 percent of online searches around the globe. Google's web browser Chrome is the most popular in the world, and Chrome uses the Google search engine to drive even more advertising dollars into Google's pocket. Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems stated that U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen is leading the fight against Google. Rosen has claimed that Google is maintaining its monopoly through practices that exclude competition.
"The government believes Google is causing harm to the public by operating a monopoly," Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems said. "They are stating that rivals have been stifled, and consumers are not even allowed to see other products or innovations that could help them lead more enjoyable or well-managed lives."
Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems explained that this lawsuit comes more than 20 years after the Justice Department filed suit against Microsoft when Google was the underdog, and Microsoft was marked as the company attempting to monopolize the tech industry.
"Roughly 20 years ago, Google was fighting against Microsoft, claiming Microsoft was tying all of its products to Windows, making competition nearly impossible," Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems said. "Now, the tables have turned, and these allegations are being made against Google. Except now, Google is claiming monopolies cause no harm."
Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems concluded by stating that, no matter what happens, Google is being extremely cautious with how it responds to the antitrust scrutiny of the government. The company is choosing its words wisely while arguing that all of its businesses are beneficial and useful for consumers. They're stating that they have created the most innovative products to help the general public manage their lives, and while they face competition, that competition just isn't good enough.
"It will be interesting to see where the lawsuit goes from here," Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems said. "History appears to be repeating itself, and if does, we will probably see some of Google's products become independent from one another and more innovative products entering the market."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here