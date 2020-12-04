Teaching in a Coronavirus Hotspot

/EIN News/ -- Potsdam, NY, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last year, I graduated from Clarkson’s Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) program. I secured my first teaching job in New York City and was excited to begin the rewarding career I had worked so hard to realize. I knew my first year of teaching would be challenging, but never could I have imagined that a pandemic would force a rapid shift to a new way of schooling.

Living and working in New York is not new to me. I was born in Brooklyn and grew up on Long Island, just outside of Queens. Before I decided to be a teacher, I was a professional in the architecture/interior design field. But after the financial crisis of 2008, I decided to continue my education, first at the University at Albany and later at Clarkson’s Capital Region Campus. While student-teaching at Cohoes High School, in Cohoes, New York, I became passionate about educating students and preparing them for the future.

Moving back downstate and becoming a high school math teacher, however, stirred up a lot of emotions. I was anxious, nervous and excited. But despite these feelings, I also felt well-prepared to enter the school year with all the tools and experiences that I had gained in my full-year residency and Clarkson’s MAT program. It also helped that I would be working at a school that was a good fit for me. Cristo Rey New York High School checked all the boxes on my list: a small, independent school; close-knit faculty; and students with a genuine willingness to learn.

During the first two weeks in September, I was juggling a lot of new tasks: starting my days early to commute from Westchester County to the city via Metro-North train, getting to know the students and faculty, familiarizing myself with Cristo Rey’s policies and curriculum, creating lesson plans and adjusting to my schedule and the school’s schedule. An average school day consisted of teaching three to four classes, attending meetings, preparing lessons for the week, grading assessments and providing further academic support after school. I initially felt overwhelmed, but as time passed, I found my groove. I became more confident and comfortable with my teaching skills and in building relationships with my students.

Fast-forward six months to the coronavirus outbreak. The city that never sleeps fell quiet while the virus took its toll on New Yorkers. While not hit as hard as New York City, Westchester County was greatly impacted by COVID-19. A task as simple as going to the grocery store or running errands has turned into an obstacle course. Trying to protect myself and my loved ones by social distancing has been mentally draining. I’ve also had friends and relatives — nurses on the frontlines — contract the disease and, thankfully, recover. It has certainly been a scary time.

This situation is far from normal, but as humans, we learn to adapt to change. And like others in various roles within the workforce, teachers across the U.S. have faced rapidly changing demands amid the pandemic. Teaching through this experience has forever shaped my view on the resiliency of teachers and how they can make a difference in any situation — even during a global health crisis.

The shift from classroom to online instruction was an adjustment at first. It was similar to my first two weeks at Cristo Rey. I had to adapt to the online scheduling, find my groove and keep students engaged and on task remotely, despite all that was happening in the world. My students had to adapt, too. Some students did not have access to the tools needed for remote learning. Some of them come from low-income families, and they didn’t have a laptop or even internet access at home. After conducting a survey of the student body, Cristo Rey provided Chromebooks and internet service to those who needed it, so they would not be left behind.

I thought teaching in a classroom setting was challenging and a lot of work, but teaching remotely requires more innovative approaches and increased critical thinking. I easily put in twice as many hours teaching remotely as I did on-site. But the bigger challenge was trying to keep my students engaged. Not only did they have to adjust rapidly and keep up with schoolwork from other classes, but most of them had increased responsibilities at home, such as watching their siblings and helping their families. Some of my students’ parents and relatives contracted the virus, which took an emotional toll and impacted their studies.

However, the relationships I had fostered with my students earlier in the year were critical to successful learning at home — against the odds. In addition to the video and virtual classes I provided, I incorporated group activities for students to interact with each other, using real-world situations that reinforced what they had learned from a chapter or a lesson. We adapted together and finished the year strong.

Despite the workload and the myriad unknowns, my first year of teaching was a rewarding experience. Though remote learning was required — and has continued into the new school year — I can’t wait to get back to my classroom. Online learning cannot replace the important face-to-face interactions among students and faculty, no matter how well-equipped we are with tools to teach from home.

