EllisDon Earns Two Spots on Onsite + Site Partners 40 Under 40 in Canadian Construction List.

Mississauga, Ontario, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon's Max Mantha, Senior Vice President and Area Manager Civil, Toronto and Michael Casey, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel were named in Onsite + Site Partners 40 Under 40 in Canadian Construction list.

On-Site Magazine and Site Partner’s inaugural 40 Under 40 awards recognize the most exceptional, progressive, and innovative young leaders who are advancing the movement of construction in Canada.

Max Mantha currently leads a team of over 400 individuals building major Civil infrastructure across Canada. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to the development and construction of projects with a combined value of more than $10B. Max also contributes to a number of charitable and volunteer efforts such as mentoring sessions with students from various universities. Currently, Max sits on the Chair of The Lassonde School of Engineering, Civil Engineering Advisory Board at York University.

“Max is a true innovative leader and we are very proud of everything he has achieved at EllisDon in his young career,” says Kieran Hawe, COO and Executive Vice President, Construction Operations. “Under his leadership, our Civil Division constantly achieves new heights thanks to his ambition, dedication and inspiration; this award is much-deserving.”

The top 40 list showcases a cross-section of top-performing individuals who have achieved professional success while displaying innovation and leadership abilities in the Canadian construction sector.

Michael Casey joined EllisDon just two years after being called to the Bar. He started as Legal Counsel, and worked his way up to Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, where he was appointed as one of EllisDon’s youngest VPs. From the get-go, Michael made it a priority to learn the business inside and out and worked tirelessly to gain deep insight into the company’s operations and business priorities. Outside of EllisDon, he is the Vice-Chair of the Construction Corporate Counsel Forum and a member of the board of the Legal Committee for the Canada BIM Counsel.

"I am not at all surprised that Michael is being recognized as one of the best and brightest in the industry: this is very richly deserved. His work, reliability and leadership are invaluable to me and to the full legal services team. I am very fortunate to get to work with and learn from Michael, and to count him as a good friend,” says Andrés Durán, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, EllisDon.

