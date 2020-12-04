2020 Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Investment Research Award Winners

Overcoming a bias towards complexity

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations to the winners of the 2020 Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Investment Research Award. This year's award-winning research paper is Complex Instrument Allowance at Mutual Funds by Paul Calluzzo and Selim Topaloglu from Queen's University Smith School of Business and Fabio Moneta from the University of Ottawa, Telfer School of Management.



“Completing high-level research for publication takes an extraordinary amount of effort and commitment. The conclusions reached by this paper are more valuable than statements of ‘fact’ that are determined without proper testing,” said Chris Guthrie, CFA, President & CEO, CIO, portfolio manager, and founding partner of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.



The Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Investment Research Award is open to global researchers conducting research related to Canadian capital markets including both academics (e.g. professors and students) and practitioners. Research papers are reviewed by a panel of CFA charterholding investment experts to ensure they are in line with the rigorous values and standards embodied in the CFA designation.



"At its roots, Hillsdale believes in and supports applied investment research and the need to continuously invest in our process for the benefit of our clients. Teaming up with CFA Society Toronto to further such research efforts is natural for us," said Harry Marmer, CFA, executive vice president, and partner of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.



The abstract of the paper: “We study the loosening of restrictions on the use of leverage, derivatives, and illiquid assets by mutual funds. In contrast to previous studies, we find that the allowance of these complex instruments is associated with poor performance and higher risk. The underperformance is most acute during market downturns and among weakly monitored funds. We also find that mutual funds that actually use these instruments underperform. Overall, our results suggest caution in allowing funds to use these complex instruments.”



