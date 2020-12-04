NFM Lending named a Top Workplace for Ninth Straight Year

It’s always about the employees first. If that is done correctly then everything else falls into place...Culture isn’t a word; it is an action.

/EIN News/ -- Linthicum, Maryland, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to announce it was named a Top Workplace in the Baltimore area by The Baltimore Sun. This is the ninth consecutive year NFM Lending has received this honor.

Each year, The Baltimore Sun distributes a survey to employees of Baltimore area workplaces. The survey analyzes the job satisfaction and engagement of the employees along with the values and organizational health of the company.

“This is our 9th year in a row receiving this acknowledgement,” said Jan Ozga, President of NFM Lending. “It’s always about the employees first. If that is done correctly then everything else falls into place. We understand what culture really means. Culture isn’t a word; it is an action. The biggest indicator of a favorable workplace are the reviews from your customers and the tenure of your employees. If you look at our employee tenure and our customer reviews, it tells you why we are a top workplace year after year.”

NFM Lending prides itself on its exceptional culture. The company fills the employees’ work environment with encouragement and teamwork, building a positive workplace that rewards both commitment and performance. Employees are also encouraged to voice their questions and concerns directly to management so that they can be addressed promptly and correctly. Managers often surprise staff members for their birthdays, and the company holds contests, holiday celebrations, and other initiatives to encourage collaboration and show employees their appreciation.

NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its company culture. These awards include: ‘50 Best Companies to Work For’ by Mortgage Executive Magazine; ‘Top Mortgage Employer’ by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; ‘Top Work Place’ by the Washington Post; and a winner of the “Best Places to Work” by Baltimore Business Journal. NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and the work its team does to make it a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending



NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 41 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

