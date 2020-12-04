Monty Mobile is offering free eSIM for Mobile Network Operators
Monty Mobile talks to us about their advanced GSMA-accredited eSIM platform, while walking us through the benefits eSIM offers the end-user and MNOs.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farouk Tabbal, eSIM Product Manager at Monty Mobile
Tell us more about Monty Mobile’s GSMA-accredited consumer eSIM RSP platform?
Monty Mobile instant connectivity platform provides over-the-air capabilities to manage subscriptions on consumer devices that are eSIM supported. It is an essential platform to digitalize the end-user journey.
There are a growing number of providers; 200 MNOs have already adopted the eSIM technology while almost all new devices have eSIM support. It has been predicted that by 2025, one-third of smartphone connections will use eSIM globally. Now is the time for all MNOs to support the technology as it comes with a wealth of benefits for end users and for mobile operators.
What are the benefits for end users and MNOs?
The major feature of this technology is that it allows the end user to have several profiles on the same device. The owner of the device essentially manages all subscriptions and is at the center of the experience.
I believe this is a big opportunity for MNOs to connect many more devices (wearables, laptops, tablets and smartphones) and to develop and diversify new service offerings.
Tell us more about the latest commercial plan at Monty Mobile?
Monty Mobile is offering a one-year free trial period for all mobile operators. The reason for this approach is to encourage the MNOs to adopt the eSIM technology by providing them the flexibility to test the product for a whole year with no contractual obligations and zero investment cost.
What will happen to the eSIM of end users if the MNO decides to terminate the contract after a year?
Actually, nothing will be affected, the downloaded profiles will still be active and manageable by the device LPA. Once the profile resides in the eUICC, it will become functional by the device’s LPA unless the user decides to delete the profile.
