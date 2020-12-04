Virtual Expertise Software, Focus-Enhancing Headphones Named Best New Tech in ISG Startup Challenges

New technologies that improve pandemic work life chosen by audiences at virtual ISG events

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software that enables businesses to remotely and visually resolve user problems, and headphones with an EEG microchip to improve user focus, productivity and well-being, were voted the winners of ISG Startup Challenges at two recent events hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Help Lightning was voted the winner of the ISG Startup Challenge at the ISG Digital Business Summit, November 17-18. After hearing entrepreneurs from three startups pitch their businesses to a panel of judges, audience members voted in a live poll for Help Lightning’s virtual expertise software, which service organizations and call centers use to visually collaborate remotely with colleagues or customers as if they are working side-by-side.

“As businesses and employees reimagine the way they work and leverage smart technologies that can help in real time, Help Lightning isn’t just a bandage on our pandemic circumstances, it’s an improvement,” said Shafqat Azim, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions and host of the event. “Service representatives dial into Help Lightning on an existing device or browser and show, not just tell, users how to resolve a problem. Even from a thousand miles away, this is a faster, easier way to improve customer satisfaction.”

Aces headphones were voted the ISG Startup Challenge winner at the virtual ISG Agile Enterprise Summit, October 6. By observing brain waves during tasks, Aces headphones evaluate how a user’s mind is functioning and leverage a developmental-learning approach to help users improve their ability to focus for sustained periods of time through continuous practice.

“Efficiency and peak performance are the goal of the agile enterprise. What better tool in our chaotic, turbulent times than a set of headphones that help users focus, thrive, feel at ease and learn to achieve their best productivity,” said Ola Chowning, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions and host of the ISG Agile Enterprise Summit. “In choosing Aces headphones, audience members recognized that business leaders cannot make important decisions quickly and effectively if they can’t think clearly. This is one of many innovations that will surely have a lasting impact beyond the pandemic.”

