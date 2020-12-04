Crackle Wins Best Ad-Supported Video Service Award at Cynopsis Model D Awards

Streaming Network Also Awarded Outstanding Team of the Year Award for Crackle Original Series ‘Going From Broke’

/EIN News/ -- COS COB, Conn., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Crackle was awarded Best Ad-Supported Video Service at the Cynopsis Model D Awards. The company also won Outstanding Team of the Year for its original series Going From Broke.



The Crackle network is set apart from the rest of the AVOD industry with programming that is refreshed faster than other AVOD networks, as well as through its original and exclusive content. Crackle is also expanding distribution and has recently signed deals with companies such as PLEX, Vizio, and Cox Cable with several others launching in Q1 of 2021.

The Cynopsis Model D Awards, held on December 1st and hosted by Cynopsis publisher Robbie Caploe, honor the best in online video content, advertising, talent and digital media’s movers and shakers. Crackle was announced as the winner for Best Ad-Supported Video Service by guest presenter and Pac-12 Network reporter Ashley Adamson. Fellow finalists included beIN SPORTS XTRA and XUMO. President of Crackle Plus Philippe Guelton accepted the award on behalf of the company.

Crackle was also awarded Outstanding Team of the Year for its original series Going From Broke, a series that aims to stamp out the $1.5 trillion owed in student debt in the U.S. Fellow nominees in this category included teams from ViacomCBS, Crunchyroll and others. The award was presented by guest presenter Alex Livingston, host of Morning Rush on Newsy, and was accepted by Crackle’s Senior Manager of PR & Marketing Chris Woolsey.

“We are pleased that our network and original programming have been recognized by an organization as well respected in our industry as Cynopsis,” said President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton. “Our entire team works hard every day to give our viewers the greatest experience possible and it’s wonderful to see their efforts in the spotlight.”

Crackle can be accessed in the US on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT CYNOPSIS

Cynopsis is what the TV industry reads first every day. The Cynopsis family of products includes the media industry's most-read daily, Cynopsis, plus Cynopsis Sports; weekly Media Tech, and weekly Esports, the Cynopsis Jobs board and special reports. Serving TV, agency and brand professionals, Cynopsis produces conferences and awards programs that are second to none. Find out more at cynopsis.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

csse@ellipsisir.com

(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

(212) 223-0561