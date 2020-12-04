First look at the new 2021 Nissan Armada

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown to the debut of the new 2021 Nissan Armada is on. Register today to watch the virtual reveal at www.nissanusa.com/live, and tune in Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. EST.



