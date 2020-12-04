TAB Bank Provides Commodity Brokerage Firm in Texas with an $8 Million Revolving Credit Facility

/EIN News/ -- OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided an $8 million asset-based revolving credit facility for a commodity brokerage firm based in Texas.



The firm facilitates the trading of physical and financial commodity instruments on the open markets for its customers. They specialize in futures trades for natural gas, crude oil, and power options.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Chris Mitchell is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Atlanta. He has over 25 years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending and factoring arena. He can be reached at 404.432.7657 or at chris.mitchell@tabbank.com.

