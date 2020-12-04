GOLFTEC Tops Holiday Lists With Online Offers And Gifts

Tis the season – for great golf gifts!

(Denver, CO) GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf improvement and club fitting, launched a broad range of golf lesson, club fitting and gift options for purchase online this holiday season.

Tis the season – for golf! GOLFTEC – who operates over 200 climate-controlled Training Centers worldwide – is offering discounts to new Students on golf lessons, club fitting, training aids and more through December 31st.

“It’s always 70 degrees in a GOLFTEC Bay,” said GOLFTEC CEO and Co-Founder, Joe Assell. “As the winter months begin and the weather shifts to cooler temperatures, it becomes more challenging for a lot of golfers to get out and play a round – especially when there’s snow on the ground! But that doesn’t mean you have to hang up your clubs. Come to your local GOLFTEC! Our bays are climate-controlled and perfect for getting your weekly golf fix.”

For Assell and GOLFTEC, ‘fix’ has more than one meaning. Golfers can not only work to fix their swing with golf lessons at GOLFTEC year-round, they can also use new tools like Skills Challenges – a unique, fun and addictive way to test yourself against your own swing improvement goals and other GOLFTEC Students – to satisfy their golf itch and stay competitive.

This year, GOLFTEC is offering great holiday golf lesson packages starting at $395 and 10% off all golf lesson plans. Visit golftec.com/gifts for more information.

GOLFTEC’s Holiday Offers are available starting on November 9th and will end on December 31st, but as Assell pointed out, their Training Centers are open and temperature controlled for year-round lessons, practice and club fittings.

(About GOLFTEC)

Since 1995, GOLFTEC has become the world’s largest provider of golf lessons and premium club fittings, operating more than 200 corporately-owned and franchised Training Centers in all major U.S. cities, Canada, China, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. Its highly-trained coaches leverage leading-edge technology for a completely fact-based approach to instruction, practice and club fitting. GOLFTEC’s leadership position in golf improvement is augmented by its SwingTRU Motion Study – the largest ever conducted on golf swing mechanics.

Patrick Hester GOLFTEC 3037799900 phester@golftec.com