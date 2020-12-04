Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,467 in the last 365 days.

Dead Men Tell No Tales—or Do They?

Objection, he's still alive: Memoirs of a Cowboy Coroner

Corpses have some of the most intriguing unspoken stories, a coroner says

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lot of mystery or thriller stories center on the detective; sometimes, it’s on the victim or even on the suspect. In Philip Keen’s Objection, He’s Still Alive: Memoirs of a Cowboy Coroner, however, a coroner takes center stage as the protagonist, telling a unique story from his perspective. Although a coroner’s main job is to supervise the examination of dead bodies in the morgue and the circumstances surrounding these deaths, coroners may order investigations or even monitor and handle evidence if the death is unexpected or there is a suspicion of foul play.

Objection, He’s Still Alive goes into the nitty-gritty of a coroner’s involvement in crime-scene investigations and how it is instrumental in presenting evidence that may lead to significant findings or even a conviction. It also delves into the politics involved in such investigations. Those who are fans of CSI and similar shows or of whodunits may find this work of fiction a welcome treat.

Philip E. Keen, MD, has over forty-four years of experience as a certified medical pathologist and has served in various capacities in the medical field—as a former president of the Arizona Medical Association, as chief medical examiner, and as a former chairperson of the state medical licensing board, among many others. Today, he is the medical director for the regional tissue bank.

Having appeared numerous times as an expert witness in criminal cases, Dr. Keen uses his intimate knowledge of the field of pathology to inject verisimilitude in the episodes told in this novel.


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Dead Men Tell No Tales—or Do They?

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.