Dead Men Tell No Tales—or Do They?
Corpses have some of the most intriguing unspoken stories, a coroner saysCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lot of mystery or thriller stories center on the detective; sometimes, it’s on the victim or even on the suspect. In Philip Keen’s Objection, He’s Still Alive: Memoirs of a Cowboy Coroner, however, a coroner takes center stage as the protagonist, telling a unique story from his perspective. Although a coroner’s main job is to supervise the examination of dead bodies in the morgue and the circumstances surrounding these deaths, coroners may order investigations or even monitor and handle evidence if the death is unexpected or there is a suspicion of foul play.
Objection, He’s Still Alive goes into the nitty-gritty of a coroner’s involvement in crime-scene investigations and how it is instrumental in presenting evidence that may lead to significant findings or even a conviction. It also delves into the politics involved in such investigations. Those who are fans of CSI and similar shows or of whodunits may find this work of fiction a welcome treat.
Philip E. Keen, MD, has over forty-four years of experience as a certified medical pathologist and has served in various capacities in the medical field—as a former president of the Arizona Medical Association, as chief medical examiner, and as a former chairperson of the state medical licensing board, among many others. Today, he is the medical director for the regional tissue bank.
Having appeared numerous times as an expert witness in criminal cases, Dr. Keen uses his intimate knowledge of the field of pathology to inject verisimilitude in the episodes told in this novel.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter