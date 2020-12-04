Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,466 in the last 365 days.

How Canada can cut carbon pollution and revitalize its auto sector: report

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada has a car conundrum. Canadians drive the most polluting cars in the world due in part to a growing appetite for SUVs and trucks, and over the past 20 years, domestic carbon pollution from transportation has increased by nearly 30%.

Over that same two-decade period, the number of vehicles being manufactured locally has fallen by 37%. Once a global top-five auto manufacturer, Canada now doesn’t even crack the top 10.

In short, transportation emissions are up, and the auto manufacturing sector is down.

The good news: our car conundrum also has a solution, one explored in a new Clean Energy Canada report released today. Taking the Wheel finds that, with a deliberate approach for drivers and industry, zero-emission vehicles can both cut pollution and set our auto sector up to compete in the global economy.

Already, most Canadians lean toward an electric car for their next vehicle purchase, but most car dealerships in the country don’t have a single EV available to test drive or purchase.

And while Fiat Chrysler and Ford Motor laid out plans this fall to build EVs in Ontario, prior to these announcements, an analysis of 29 global automakers had identified US$300 billion flowing into EV development with not a single dollar destined for Canada.

Canada has the workforce and geographic strengths to be an EV leader but is lacking a roadmap to get us there. An industrial strategy and a package of policies to drive long-term investment in and the adoption of zero-emission vehicles could reposition Canada in the global EV race, the new report concludes.

The federal government last month made its national pollution targets legally binding. But with transportation responsible for a quarter of these emissions, it will be hard to meet targets without addressing Canada’s car conundrum. A comprehensive approach could be a win-win for our economy and our climate.

KEY FACTS

RESOURCES
Report | Taking the Wheel

Op-ed | “Ottawa wants more electric vehicle manufacturing in Canada. What will it take?” (Toronto Star)

Media Brief | What is a ‘zero-emission vehicle standard’ and why does Canada need one?

CONTACT

Keri McNamara
Communications Specialist
778-951-8060

Clean Energy Canada (cleanenergycanada.org) is a climate and energy think tank housed at the Centre for Dialogue at Simon Fraser University. We work to accelerate our nation’s transition to a clean and renewable energy system.


Primary Logo

You just read:

How Canada can cut carbon pollution and revitalize its auto sector: report

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.