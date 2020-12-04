Tube Tech International Wins EIC Transformation Award

Tube Tech International, a leading heat exchanger cleaning service provider, is the winner of the 2020 EIC (Energy Industry Council) Transformation Award.

RAYLEIGH, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tube Tech International, a leading heat exchanger cleaning service provider, has been announced as the winner of the Transformation Award at the 2020 Virtual EIC (Energy Industry Council) Awards.The 2020 Virtual EIC Awards aim to recognise ‘capabilities, strategies and resilience across the energy sector’ with the Transformation Award being judged on the ‘company-wide step change actions, taken as part of a strategic approach to re-position’.The judges of this year’s EIC Transformation Award, sponsored by CMP, were Tony Smith (Peel/Progressive Energy), Bill Scott (Wilton) and Roy Choudhury (Petrofac).Tube Tech International were announced as the winner, coming out on top over other finalists including A&P Group, Crowcon, KBR, McMenon, TÜV SÜD, Valor Group and Wood.Commenting on the announcement, Managing Director of Tube Tech International Jon Camp, said:“Everyone associated with Tube Tech is absolutely thrilled to be named as the winner of the EIC’s Transformation Award. It has been a challenging year for everyone in the industry, but we have tried to adopt a positive mindset at Tube Tech which has allowed us to adapt to change and successfully navigate our way through these unprecedented times.“I am very proud that our company has been recognised in this way. It is a period of transformation for the energy sector as a whole and it is important that we show agility, resilience and leadership to emerge from these times even stronger than before.”Stuart Broadly, CEO at the EIC commented on the announcement:“Huge congratulations to the team at Tube Tech International. Their award submission contained striking and highly effective business, technology and culture transformation, not at all easy to implement so quickly and effectively, and so this achievement has been rightly recognised with this award win.”The awards come in the wake of the publication of the EIC’s Survive and Thrive report which details the course that 40 EIC member companies have taken to grow against a backdrop of continued market uncertainty including UK and China trade tensions, OPEC disagreements, low or negative oil and gas prices and COVID-19.