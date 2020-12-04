Esteemed Travel Blog The Pointster Shares The Best Holiday Pajamas For Families
The Pointster is thrilled to share their top picks for matching pajamas that can be worn by the entire familyNORTH PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the holidays in full swing, popular travel blog The Pointster put out an article titled, “Family Vacation From Home In The 10 Best Matching Holiday Pajamas”. In it, their writers have compiled a list of their favorite holiday pajamas sold in sets for the whole family to wear. The article is complete with images, links, and short descriptions of all of their most stylish pajama picks.
This Christmas, families will be spending quality time together at home instead of vacationing like in the past. Since COVID-19 has been challenging for everyone, The Pointster believes that small gestures like wearing matching pajamas on Christmas morning will bring families together and make for a great photo opportunity.
The pajamas outlined by The Pointster include both onesie style and two-piece sets. All types include male and female adult sizes, in addition to children’s sizes. Some holiday pajama sets even include styles that can be worn by family pets. By incorporating fun themes into the sets, including Christmas trees, the Grinch, polar bears, elves, and more, families can be ready to snap their perfect Christmas Instagram photo.
Since The Pointster is a travel blog, they were sure to include a matching pajama set that is beach themed, featuring a graphic of Santa laying in a hammock on the beach that cleverly reads, “Gone to the beach.” Their article conveniently includes links to where each set of holiday pajamas can be purchased, with styles from Amazon and Macy’s.
“We are a travel blog, but we love to share any fun, unique ideas we come up with,” says Ashley Ferraro, the Pointster’s managing editor. “We did the hard part of finding the best family pajama options, and we’re excited to share them with our readers.”
