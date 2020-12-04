JS Drive Engineering Solidifies Its Place As The Chief Provider Of Engineering Services
The distributor of Tsubaki, JS Drive Engineering, is thrilled to expand business and customer networks through its various engineering servicesBUKIT, MERTAJAM, MALAYSIA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JS Drive Engineering is the premier supplier of high-quality engineering products and services to clients in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, and beyond. JS Drive strives to cultivate long-lasting relationships with customers by providing reliable installations, follow ups, and maintenance. In addition to acting as the distributor for Tsubaki chain and sprockets, JS Drive’s service includes gear motor, pump, and rotating equipment services, power transmission equipment services, and wastewater treatment system services.
As the provider for Tsubaki, JS Drive holds a massive repertoire of high-quality chain and sprocket products. The assortment includes drive chains to support transmission as well as conveyor and attachment chains for conveyor belts. Tsubaki provides versatility by offering clients a vast catalog of drive chains that can be modified to fit individual needs. Their drive chain sprockets mimic the same quality so that clients can enjoy full efficiency with minimal maintenance.
With extensive experience in the power transmission systems industry, JS Drive Engineering is excited to provide clients with custom solutions. The company excels in designing, fabricating, installing, and modifying the most technologically advanced power transmission services. Clients will enjoy add-on values when investing in JS Drive for all their power transmission needs, including contracting works, services and support maintenance, and spare parts.
JS Drive Engineering is also a leader in refurbishing and supplying a range of pumps, rotating equipment, and sealing system gear motors. With the help of qualified partners trained by JS Drive, the company offers quick and practical solutions for the service and maintenance of relevant equipment. JS Drive has a trusted global network that allows them to provide gear motor services worldwide.
In addition, JS Drive has a team of qualified professionals with years of experience developing, installing, and maintaining wastewater treatment systems. Subsequently, their treatment systems and equipment are certified to the highest national and international standards and are formulated to suit most applications, whether domestic or commercial.
“JS Drive is rapidly expanding and eager to help clients solve their engineering problems,” says James, Director of JS Drive. “We always guarantee timely and swift deliveries of products and services through our in-house logistic team.”
In order to foster great relationships with clients, JS Drive has a team of highly experienced and trained technicians and engineers to perform installations and provide superior customer support. For more information, please visit https://jsdrive.com.my/.
About The Company
JS DRIVE ENGINEERING (M) SDN. BHD. provides a variety of trading and engineering services while continually growing and expanding their business and customer networks. In 2020, JSD Industrial Supplies (M) Sdn Bhd was established as a new division to narrowly focus on agricultural products, agricultural equipment, and glove supplies to serve a global market.
