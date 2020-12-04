National College Resources Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Gala & Fundraiser
Supporting NCRF benefits students nationwide
The gala is an exciting time for us because it gives us an opportunity to salute and honor those who are trailblazers for our community and communities across the nation who truly make a difference.”UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation hosts the 8th Annual Gala & Fundraiser virtually featuring Jazz and R&B artists on Friday December 11, 2020 starting at 6p.m. PST. The foundation selected extraordinary community leaders to honor that have made a difference in the lives of many students pursuing a college degree. The honorees are Anna Bard, Senior Vice President, (Wells Fargo), Senator Kevin S. Parker (NY State Senate, 21st Senate District), Dwight Bonds, Executive Director (CAAASA), Honorable Diana C. Richardson (Member of the NY State Assembly- 43rd District-Kings County), President Michael J. Sorrell, EdD, (Paul Quinn College). Honorees will receive the ‘Heart of Gold’ award for their continued support and dedication to our community-based programs and their commitment to helping young people.
— NCRF Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Theresa Price
Mistress of Ceremony, Pat Prescott, from 94.7 the Wave Radio will preside over the star-studded event which will include performances by Grammy winning and Grammy nominated artists Evelyn “Champagne” King, Freddie Fox, Jazz in Pink, NAJEE, Johnny Britt, Marcus Miller and Paul Jackson Jr. Ensemble, Dave Koz, and many other surprises. The lineup will also include a DJ Showcase between Los Angeles’ own DJ JiJi Sweet and DJ Flava Show out of Washington D.C.
“The gala is an exciting time for us because it gives us an opportunity to salute and honor those who are trailblazers for our community and communities across the nation who truly make a difference in the lives of young people, said Dr. Price, Founder and Executive Director of NCRF. She shares her passion and commitment to this work, saying “We want to make an impact. We want to make sure we engage, empower and educate young people and their families. Our students need to know they can count on us regardless of background, identity, gender, race and socioeconomic background. All students matter. We need them as much as they need us.”
The gala also salutes students who have worked tirelessly to achieve their dreams of receiving a college education. The hardships they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic were difficult, and they feel that NCRF has been vital to their survival and continued success. Lizette Scott, proud mom of an NCRF alumna said “We can make a really big difference to these kids that are trying to go to school and have a different life. If it was not for NCRF we probably could not have afforded to send my daughter to a 4-year college. It was amazing the amount of assistance that this program has provided and has helped our family. They’re helping so many students in so many ways. Please help these students realize their dreams. It so important to help them move forward.”
To register and purchase tickets for the event, please visit https://hopin.com/events/ncrf-8th-annual-gala-fundraiser
About NCRF
NCRF, a 501c3 organization, has created programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information and pipelines to empower students toward positive post-secondary pursuits. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality.
For additional information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit www.thecollegeexpo.org or call 877-427-4100 or email info@thecollegeexpo.org
