“One Minutes” (5 per side) Complete Consideration of H.R. 3884 – MORE Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) The Rules provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary. Postponed Suspension (1 Vote) S. 2981 – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Officer Corps Amendments Act of 2020 (Sen. Sullivan – Natural Resources)