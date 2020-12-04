Working Mom and Entrepreneur Jennifer Philogene Launches Ipsetic, a Brand Empowering Women in Healthcare
Ipsetic recognizes the strength of supermoms in creating apparel acknowledging individuality with high-quality unique designs, prints, and accessories.
[When you ] take away the degrees, the titles, and the white coat, who I am underneath it all is what will matter most in the end.”ROYAL PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the lines between home, duty, school, and work increasingly blurred, many moms are experiencing difficulty setting boundaries and allocating the necessary space to excel in their professional careers without abandoning their domestic responsibilities. Overcoming such obstacles is undeniably exacerbated with the home shifting from a place of solace to a workplace and classroom.
— Jennifer Philogene
By disrupting the narrative that demands women choose between family and profession, Ipsetic creates apparel and accessories for super-medicine-moms who engage in the juggling act of attempting to balance life, work, and school.
Set out to flip the script, Ipsetic LLC recognizes the strength achieved by such supermoms by creating apparel that acknowledges individuality with unique designs, prints, and accessories of the highest quality. Rather than pushing out mass-produced, one-size-fits-all clothing, Ipsetic creates products that align with its founder.
Based in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, Ipsetic has challenged norms and stereotypes since its conception inspired by the trials and tribulations of Founder and South Florida native Jennifer Philogene. As a U.S. Army Veteran now working in medicine, Jennifer has experienced the overwhelming complexities that seem insurmountable while trying to create stability within her personal home life and attending PA school.
Ipsetic’s core values include leading with empathy and compassion in how they set out to create a community and serve their target customer’s needs. Ipsetic products will reduce burdens to encourage supermoms to succeed and persist in breaking through the medical profession's gendered glass ceiling.
Much like Ipsetic’s customers, the brand creates the perfect balance between appreciating individuality while fulfilling every aesthetic need (where the brand name derives its moniker) for those who have worked harder to secure their place.
The emphasis on individuality comes from Jennifer’s sincere belief that “[when you ] take away the degrees, the titles, and the white coat, who I am underneath it all is what will matter most in the end.”
When looking to the future, Ipsetic hopes to provide funding for scholarships and grants to women seeking a career within the medical profession with additional aid covering tuition fees, childcare costs, financial planning, student loan repayment, and more!
In the meantime, Ipsetic has initiated their virtual “I Am Campaign,” encouraging women to participate in sharing their story transparently over social media about how they actively work on challenging existing norms and stereotypes. This campaign aims to create tangible change within the medical profession by creating a community of super-medicine-moms to motivate and reassure one another of their capacity to make their mark on the field.
“If everything and everyone looks the same and thinks the same, then nothing ever really changes,” Jennifer remarks.
ABOUT IPSETIC:
Ipsetic is a clothing line dedicated to women working in the medical field. Fitting all medical motifs featuring original art motifs, designs, apparel, and accessories, Ipsetic ensures its brand communicates stories that recognize customer individuality and aim to inspire, amplify, and empower women within the medical profession. Without ever sacrificing quality, medicine and motherhood have always fueled Ipsetic. Ipsetic’s mission is to represent a moment in which women find themselves no longer torn between searching for who she wants to be and who society demands from her, but encouraging women to come into their own.
