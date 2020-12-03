DOE Awards Basic Ordering Agreements for Nationwide Low-Level Mixed Low-Level Waste Treatment Services

Cincinnati -- Today, the Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management (EM) awarded five Basic Ordering Agreements to conduct nationwide low-level and mixed-low level waste receiving, handling, and treatment services at EM cleanup sites. The BOAs will utilize Firm-Fixed Price (FFP), Time and Materials (T&M), and Fixed Unit Rate task orders.

The BOAs have a 5-year ordering period, and the value will be decided at the Task Order level.

The Awardees are:

EnergySolutions, LLC (Salt Lake City, UT)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (Atlanta, GA)

Unitech Services Group, (Springfield, MA)

Waste Control Specialist, (Andrews, TX)

VNS Federal Services, LLC (Piketon, OH)